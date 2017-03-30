BRASILIA, March 30 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget deficit of 26.263 billion reais ($8.39
billion) in February, above market expectations, as a slow
economic recovery complicates policymakers' efforts to meet the
fiscal deficit goal.
The central government - which includes federal ministries,
social security and the central bank - had been expected to post
a deficit of 20.1 billion reais, according to the median
forecast in a Reuters poll of 10 economists.
($1 = 3.1312 reais)
