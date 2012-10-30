* Central bank official recognizes accounting shift
* Economic stimulus compromising fiscal target as in 2010
* Sept. surplus 1.6 bln reais vs. 4.2 bln reais f'cast
By Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 30 Brazil's government,
which took aggressive measures to boost growth during a sharp
economic slowdown, will resort to an accounting gimmick to meet
its most closely watched budget target this year.
Brazil will calculate its primary budget surplus -- income
minus expenditures, not including debt interest payments --
under an alternative set of rules that leaves some investments
out of the equation, Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of
economic research, said on Tuesday.
The accounting maneuver, last used in 2010, is not
recognized by some foreign auditors including the International
Monetary Fund. Yet it will prevent President Dilma Rousseff from
having to slash public spending in coming months to meet the
goal, which might have threatened an incipient economic recovery
in Latin America's top economy.
The decision prompted some criticism by independent
economists, but reaction in markets was muted, since many
analysts had expected the move following a series of poor budget
results in the past few months.
Large and consistent budget surpluses helped Brazil gain the
confidence of world markets over the last 15 years, lowering the
country's debt and leaving behind a long history of sovereign
crises and capital flights. Restrained public spending is also
seen as key to controlling inflation.
But weak growth and a string of tax breaks to stimulate
struggling industries turned this year's 139.8 billion reais
($68.9 billion) primary surplus target into a virtually
impossible objective.
Brazil's primary budget surplus fell sharply in September
from a year ago to 1.591 billion reais ($783
million) in September, the central bank said, well below
analysts' median forecast of 4.2 billion reais.
A government official, who declined to be named, said the
authorities will have to send a "strong message" on their intent
to meet next year's target -- which could be helped by a rebound
in tax revenues as the economy picks up.
In the first nine months of the year the government reached
only 54 percent of the target, meaning it would need to average
more than 21 billion reais in surplus in each of the next three
months to meet its goal under the same accounting as last year.
The government is permitted by law to deduct up to 25.6
billion reais in some public investments. The limit was set by
this year's budget law, but authorities insisted until Monday
that the government wouldn't need to resort to it.
"The central bank works considering it will fulfill the
target by using the prerogative of deducting (expenditures) from
the target," Maciel said.
Such deductions are not expected by the central bank in
2013, he added.
Rousseff has cut billions of reais in taxes for companies
and consumers this year in a bid to revive the economy. Last
week she extended a tax reduction for local carmakers through
the end of the year.
Such massive stimulus, aided by ten interest rate cuts since
last year, is expected to boost the world's sixth-largest
economy to growth of 4 percent next year, up from 1.5 percent in
2012, according to a central bank survey of economists.
"That reinforces the view of a spendthrift government, which
has been trying to stimulate aggregate demand. Such policies
boost growth, but only in the short run, and fuel inflation,"
said Flavio Serrano, senior economist at Espirito Santo
Investment Bank, in Sao Paulo.
The last time Brazil had to tweak the numbers was in 2010
after a surge in spending by Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva.
This year's target equals about 3.1 percent of GDP.