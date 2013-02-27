DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
BRASILIA Feb 27 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 30.251 billion reais ($15 billion) in January after a surplus of 22.25 billion reais in December, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations