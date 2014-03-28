Nigeria central bank to offer $150 mln in forwards
LAGOS, March 14 Nigeria's central bank said on Tuesday it will sell $150 million in currency forwards on the interbank market through commercial lenders.
BRASILIA, March 28 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 2.13 billion reais ($938 million) in February, the central bank said on Friday.
The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to be a deficit of 500 million reais, according to a median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The country posted a surplus of 19.9 billion reais in January.
($1 = 2.27 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
OSLO, March 14 Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, invested 19.1 billion crowns ($2.22 billion) in unlisted real estate in 2016, mainly in the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday.
LAGOS, March 14 Annual inflation in Nigeria fell in February to 17.78 percent from 18.72 percent in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday, the first decline in 15 months.