By Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA Oct 31 Brazil posted its biggest
monthly deficit ever in September, underscoring a rapid
deterioration of the fiscal accounts that poses the biggest
challenge to newly re-elected President Dilma Rousseff's efforts
to regain investor trust.
For September, the government posted a primary deficit of
25.491 billion reais ($10.39 billion), its fifth straight
monthly gap, it said on Friday. That put Brazil at risk of
ending 2014 with its first annual primary deficit in nearly two
decades.
The numbers reveal a deterioration in the government's
accounts that is worse than markets had feared and will make
Rousseff's task harder as she tries to convince investors she
will change her policies and put Brazil's fiscal house in order.
After repeatedly denying the need to review Brazil's fiscal
targets, Treasury chief Arno Augustin acknowledged on Friday the
government will have to lower its primary surplus target of 99
billion reais, an amount equivalent to 1.9 percent of gross
domestic product. He said the new target for this year will
hinge on expectations for the intake of taxes in coming months.
The primary surplus, or excess of revenue over expenditure
before debt payments, is closely watched by markets and serves
as a gauge of the country's capacity to repay its loans.
A sharp deterioration of Brazil's finances under Rousseff
has put the once-booming economy in the sights of rating
agencies and eroded investor confidence in the country.
To appease investors and avoid a credit downgrade the
administration plans steep budget cuts next year and measures to
reduce public expenditures in the future, government officials
told Reuters on Thursday.
The government is also considering lowering its 2015 primary
surplus target to something more credible to improve
transparency, officials said.
DOWNGRADE ALERT
Since taking office in 2011, Rousseff has spent heavily on
subsidies and cut taxes for dozens of sectors in a bid to shore
up the struggling economy.
The efforts did not fire up activity. Instead, they eroded
Brazil's finances and raised the concerns of investors that not
long ago hailed the country as an emerging market star.
Although most analysts agree that Brazil does not face an
imminent budget crisis, the weakening public accounts have
raised fears about the future health of its finances.
"Ensuring fiscal sustainability will be the first big
challenge facing the Brazilian government in 2015," Gustavo
Arruda, an economist with BNP Paribas, said in a note.
"The global ratings agencies will ask for a credible
consolidation plan to plug budgetary gaps if Brazil wants to
avoid a downgrade of its sovereign credit rating."
The public sector's overall budget deficit,
which includes interest payments, rose to 224.429 billion reais,
or the equivalent of 5.94 percent of GDP between January and
September.
Central bank data showed the widening budget gap pushed the
country's net debt to 35.9 percent of GDP, its highest in two
years.
($1 = 2.4229 Brazilian reais)
