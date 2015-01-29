BRASILIA Jan 29 Brazil's central government
posted a primary budget surplus of 1.039 billion reais ($401
million) in December, the country's Treasury said on Thursday.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a
primary deficit of 6.711 billion reais in November.
For all of 2014, the central government record a primary
deficit of 17.234 billion reais, its first gap ever recorded.
The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the
country's consolidated fiscal results, which includes states,
municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as
the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.
($1 = 2.59 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Toby Chopra)