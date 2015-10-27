BRASILIA Oct 27 Brazilian lawmakers are
considering changing the 2015 budget law to allow for the
deduction of up to 113.5 billion reais ($29.05 billion) from the
government's main fiscal target in an attempt to clear one of
the main political hurdles for the approval of key economic
measures in Congress.
The budgetary commission of Brazil's Congress suggested to
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy and Planning Minister Nelson
Barbosa the idea of deducting all the revenue lost due to tax
exemptions this year.
Even if the current target remains unchanged, aiming for a
surplus of 8.7 billion reais, the potential deduction could
allow for an effective deficit of over 100 billion reais, said
Senator Rose de Freitas, president of the budgetary commission.
The primary balance, or revenue minus expenditures before
debt payments, is considered a crucial measure of a country's
capacity to repay debt.
The latest estimate by the Planning Ministry projected a
primary budget deficit of 51.8 billion reais, said federal
congressman Hugo Leal, the lawmaker responsible for analyzing
the 2015 budget target bill, after meeting with Barbosa.
"That (the proposal) would solve the main problem, which is
the deficit. I don't know if they will accept it or not, but we
are pointing to a solution," Freitas told Reuters.
Officials at the finance and planning ministries did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Freitas said the solution proposed is the same used last
year, when the government also had to change the fiscal target
at the last minute as tax revenues disappointed. Such a
precedent may pave the way for a swift approval of the bill, she
said.
The budgetary commission meets on Wednesday to discuss the
2015 fiscal target and the 2016 budget bill.
The Brazilian fiscal target is set by law and must be met in
order to avoid any potential legal challenges. Brasil has not
met the target in the last three years without various
deductions, drawing criticism from investors about the
transparency of the country's accounts.
($1 = 3.9076 Brazilian reais)
