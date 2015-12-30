BRASILIA Dec 30 Brazil's government will issue
1.5 billion reais ($390 million) in bonds to partly repay a debt
to Banco do Brasil, the first in a series to honor multi-billion
dollar liabilities with state-run lenders.
The payment was authorized by the finance ministry and
published in the official gazette on Wednesday. It did not
specify when the issuance will take place.
President Dilma Rousseff's administration owes an estimated
57 billion reais to state lenders Banco do Brasil,
Caixa Economica Federal and state development bank BNDES as well
as the state workers' pension fund known as FGTS.
Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa has said the government will
repay that debt this year to avoid complicating the fiscal
results for 2016 at a time when the administration is struggling
to shore up its finances.
($1 = 3.8708 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione)