By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 7 Brazil set a smaller 2017
primary deficit target than initially envisioned, in an attempt
to show greater austerity after an increase in spending raised
doubts about the government's fiscal discipline.
The central government primary deficit target was set at 139
billion reais ($41.32 billion) for 2017, a figure well below the
160 billion reais it initially considered. The primary deficit,
or budget shortfall before interest debt payments, is a key
gauge of a country's capacity to repay its debt.
Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said the new target is
realistic, despite a drop in revenues amid a crippling
recession, but the government will continue to study whether it
needs to raise taxes.
"It was not an easy process to come up with this target,"
Meirelles told reporters. "It will require a tremendous effort
from our end to achieve the goal."
Interim President Michel Temer, who replaced suspended
President Dilma Rousseff as she faces an impeachment trial for
allegedly breaking budgetary rules, has vowed to shore up the
country's finances after years of heavy spending.
The smaller-than-expected deficit for 2017 aims to convince
wary investors that the Temer administration is committed to
unpopular measures like reducing expenditures.
Many economists have criticized Temer for raising public
expenditures this year with hefty wage increases for civil
servants, social programs and a generous debt relief to
cash-strapped states. A smaller deficit could tame inflation and
pave the way for the central bank to cut interest rates.
The smaller deficit is a victory for Meirelles who faced
resistance from other cabinet ministers who called for a larger
shortfall to give more stimulus to a contracting economy.
Meirelles, a former central bank chief widely respected on
Wall Street, has promised more austerity, but so far has only
unveiled measures to limit expenditures in the medium to long
term.
Meirelles said public expenditures will have zero growth in
2017 in line with the proposed constitutional amendment to set a
cap on expenditures.
Still, he added the government expects to raise an extra 55
billion reais in revenues with the sale of assets and
concessions in 2017.
The government expects a deficit of 170.5 billion reais this
year, a record shortfall that some economists believe does not
reflect any effort to cut expenditures.
Brazil needs steep spending cuts and tax increases to reduce
its debt burden that could top 80 percent of gross domestic
product in 2017, several analysts say.
($1 = 3.3643 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski and Jeb Blount;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)