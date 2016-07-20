(Recasts with additional source on spending freeze)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 20 Brazil's government will not
make an immediate spending freeze to meet this year's fiscal
goals, which already reflect a drop in revenues amid a crippling
recession, four government officials familiar with the decision
said on Wednesday.
Local media reported the government was considering freezing
an additional 20 billion reais ($6.2 billion) in spending to
meet its primary budget deficit target of 170.5 billion reais,
due to falling tax revenues. The announcement was expected on
Friday, along with the release of a government budget report.
However, four officials told Reuters that the hefty deficit
target already accounts for the drop in revenue, which have
started to stabilize and could pick up in the second half.
"The 2016 fiscal target has room to accommodate variations
in spending and revenues, so there is no need to freeze spending
at this moment," said an official briefed on the matter, who
asked for anonymity to speak freely. "I would not be surprised
if tax revenues recover in line with confidence levels."
Another official said tax revenues could recover in the
second half of the year as the economy stabilizes.
Interim President Michel Temer's chief of staff, Eliseu
Padilha, also told reporters on Wednesday that the government
will use all its alternatives to avoid a freeze. He said the
government could securitize part of the debt it is owed to raise
revenue.
The government is considering securitizing up to 60 billion
reais in debt to reduce its budget deficit, Planning Minister
Dyogo Oliveira said last week.
Temer, who replaced President Dilma Rousseff pending an
impeachment trial in the Senate, has vowed to rebalance public
accounts to regain the confidence of investors.
A severe recession that started last year has curbed tax
revenues, eroding fiscal accounts already compromised after
years of heavy public spending. The primary balance, or budget
result before interest debt payments, is a closely watched
indicator of a country's financial health.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said the
recession in Brazil will be less severe than previously forecast
this year, due to a partial recovery of oil and commodities
prices. The IMF now sees the Brazilian economy contracting 3.3
percent his year and growing 0.5 percent in 2017.
Fiscal and political challenges prompted rating agencies to
strip Latin America's largest economy of its coveted
investment-grade rating last year.
($1 = 3.24 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Tom
Brown and Andrew Hay)