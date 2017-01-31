(Adds details, background on target)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Jan 31 Brazil budget deficit rose to a
record high in 2016 but stayed within the government's target,
the central bank said on Tuesday, reflecting the dire state of
the country's finances prior to the approval of a federal
spending ceiling.
The primary budget deficit, which excludes interest
payments, stood at 70.737 billion reais ($22.7 billion) in
December and 155.8 billion reais in 2016, the bank said.
"The result was the largest for a calendar year in the
central bank series, which shows how challenging our situation
is," central bank economist Fernando Rocha told journalists at a
news conference to comment on the numbers.
The overall budget deficit, which includes interest
payments, was 562.8 billion reais in 2016, equivalent to 8.93
percent of gross domestic product.
Net debt as a percentage of GDP rose to 45.9 percent in 2016
from 35.6 percent in 2015 and is expected to climb further to
46.4 percent in January, Rocha said. Gross debt increased to
69.5 percent of GDP from 65.5 percent in 2015 and is forecast to
reach 70.2 percent in January.
The government's target for the primary budget deficit in
2016 was 163.9 billion reais. For this year, the government aims
for a deficit of 143 billion reais as it looks to take the
economy out of recession and restore its investment-grade credit
rating.
($1 = 3.1049 reais)
