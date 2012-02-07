* Analysts expected freeze of 60 bln to 70 bln reais
* Finance Minister Mantega pushing for smaller freeze
* Gov't confident of meeting fiscal, inflation targets
By Patricia Duarte and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, Feb 7 Brazil's government is
considering a budget freeze of up to 50 billion reais ($29
billion) this year, two government sources told Reuters on
Tuesday, an amount some analysts say is not enough to meet
debt-reduction goals and bring inflation down.
President Dilma Rousseff's administration is in the latter
stages of the freeze, part of annual adjustments to spending
aimed at slowing inflation and signaling the government's
commitment to fiscal austerity, said the sources, who are not
allowed to speak publicly on the issue.
"That freeze could be slightly less than 50 billion reais,
but everything hinges on final talks with" the president, so
"things could ultimately change," one of the sources said.
Behind the push for a smaller freeze is Finance Minister
Guido Mantega, who says the government could boost investments
without having to resort to a stringent spending freeze, the
sources said. The government has said repeatedly it will meet
its primary budget surplus goal of around 3.1 percent of gross
domestic product in 2012.
The 50 billion reais freeze, which equals about 3 percent of
this year's budget excluding refinancing spending, is about the
same size as last year's announced freeze. In a nod to markets,
Rousseff was able to meet the full fiscal target in 2011.
However, most private analysts said this time around
Rousseff needs to put between 60 and 70 billion reais worth of
spending on hold to meet the primary budget surplus target.
Rousseff, a career technocrat-turned-politician who keeps
close tabs on economic affairs, is facing mounting pressure to
raise spending this year to shore up an economy that flatlined
in the third quarter.
She is said to be prioritizing economic growth of at least 4
percent this year even if it means missing the fiscal target and
allowing higher inflation.
A legally mandated 14 percent hike in the minimum wage that
boosts government expenditures and an expected slowdown in tax
revenues due to a weaker global economy are also seen making the
road to fiscal austerity tougher this year.
Government officials acknowledged the challenges of meeting
the target but said it should only have a marginal effect on
inflation this year.
The size of the budget freeze is also key for the central
bank to keep cutting one of the world's highest interest rates
to single-digit territory this year.
The primary budget surplus is closely watched by investors
since it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It
represents the excess of revenues over expenditures before
interest payments are taken into account.
($1 = 1.7207 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)