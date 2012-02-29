* Primary budget surplus totals 26.016 bln reais in January
* Gov't also posts overall budget surplus of 6.355 bln reais
* Strong results show gov't resolve to meet fiscal target
* Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio at 37.2 percent last month
By Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni
BRASILIA, Feb 29 Brazil posted a record
primary budget surplus in January, the latest evidence President
Dilma Rousseff's push for fiscal restraint is helping pave the
way for lower interest rates.
Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus
of 26.016 billion reais ($15.3 billion) in January,
the largest amount for the month since the central bank began
tracking the data in its current form in 2001.
In the 12 months through January, the primary surplus -
which excludes debt servicing costs - was equivalent to 3.3
percent of gross domestic product, up from 3.11 percent in
December.
Rousseff has assured investors her government will meet
fiscal goals this year as Latin America's top economy races to
lower some of the world's highest interest rates and boost
economic activity. She succeeded in putting fiscal accounts back
in order in 2011 after two years of heavy spending by her
predecessor and mentor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"These are stronger numbers than expected and mark a very
good start of the year for the government," said Roberto
Padovani, chief economist with Banco Votorantim in Sao Paulo.
"This strengthens the government position that they will
achieve the (fiscal) goal this year."
Brazil plans to freeze 55 billion reais ($32 billion) in
spending from this year's budget, a move that many economists
say will help the government hit its primary budget surplus
target of 139 billion reais.
The country also posted an overall budget surplus, which
takes into account interest payments, of 6.355 billion reais -
the first surplus since September of 2010. In December, the
overall budget balance was a deficit of 18.64 billion reais.
As a percentage of GDP, the overall deficit in the 12 months
through January declined to 2.41 percent from 2.61 percent in
December.
Those positive fiscal results are crucial to central bank
chief Alexandre Tombini's efforts to continue slashing interest
rates while keeping inflation under control.
Tombini said Brazil's main lending rate, the Selic, is
likely to reach single digits, signaling the bank could opt for
another rate cut when its monetary policy board meets on March
7. Since August, the bank has trimmed two percentage points from
the Selic to 10.50 percent.
Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio edged up to 37.2 percent in
January from 36.5 percent in December, the central bank said.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors because it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.
The fiscal data released on Wednesday encompasses the public
sector, including federal, state and local governments as well
as some government-owned companies.
($1 = 1.7 reais)
(Reporting by Tiago Pariz, Hugo Bachega and Alonso Soto;
Writing by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Padraic
Cassidy)