* Primary surplus equals 3.3 pct of GDP in 12 months to Feb

* Govt posted overall budget deficit of 8.755 bln reais (Adds analyst comments and data details)

BRASÍLIA, March 30 Brazil posted in February the largest primary budget surplus on record for the month, the central bank said on Friday, underscoring the government's efforts to rein in public spending and pav ing th e way for lower interest rates.

Brazil posted a consolidated primary budget surplus of 9.514 billion reais ($5.2 billion) in February. In January, the South American nation also posted a record primary surplus for that month as tax revenues remained strong.

In the 12 months through February, the primary surplus, which excludes debt servicing costs, was equivalent to 3.3 percent of gross domestic product, unchanged from January.

President Dilma Rousseff has vowed to freeze 55 billion reais in spending this year to keep tabs on inflation and help the central bank cut interest rates.

"She is completely committed to the fiscal targets this year," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "I think it will be a mistake to bet otherwise and these numbers show just that."

Many analysts have started to increase their expectations for the primary surplus in 2012, but still see the government missing its target, according to central bank surveys of economists.

Rousseff, a career economist, faces the challenge of maintaining fiscal austerity while boosting investment to add momentum to a sluggish recovery in Latin America's top economy.

Brazil barely avoided recession late last year and a struggling industry has cast a shadow over the recovery.

Her government is expected unveil next week fresh tax cuts for local industries and an increase in tarrifs on imported manufactured products.

The country posted an overall budget deficit of 8.755 billion reais, taking into account interest payments. In January, the overall budget balance reached a surplus of 6.35 billion reais - the first surplus since September 2010.

As a percentage of GDP, the overall deficit in the 12 months through February declined to 2.34 percent from 2.41 percent in January.

The central bank maintained its estimate for the overall budget deficit to fall to 1.2 percent of GDP this year.

($1 = 1.82 Brazilian reais) (Reporting By Luciana Otoni, Tiago Pariz and Alonso Soto; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)