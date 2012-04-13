BRASILIA, April 13 Brazil's government proposed
a primary budget surplus goal of 156 billion reais ($85 billion)
in 2013, according to a bill unveiled by the Planning Ministry
on Friday.
The government targets a primary budget surplus
of 139.8 billion reais ($76 billion) in 2012.
The primary budget surplus is a gauge closely watched by
investors since it measures a country's ability to service its
debt. It represents the excess of revenues over expenditures
before interest payments are taken into account.
Brazilian authorities kept unchanged their forecasts for
inflation and economic growth for 2012 and 2013 in the bill.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 4.7 percent this year
and 4.5 percent in 2013, the government said. Brazil's economy
is seen growing 4.5 percent in 2012 and 5.5 percent the
following year.
