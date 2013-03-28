* Net debt rises to 35.7 pct of GDP in February

* Primary surplus equal to 2.16 pct of GDP in 12 months

BRASILIA, March 28 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit in February, the first ever for that month, as the government struggled to save enough money to meet its surplus target this year.

The country also posted a consolidated primary budget deficit of 3.031 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in February, way below market expectations for a surplus of 5.750 billion reais.

The primary budget balance, which includes the federal government, states, municipalities and state enterprises, is a gauge closely watched by investors because it measures a country's ability to service its debt. It represents the excess of revenue over expenditures before interest payments are taken into account at all levels of government.

The monthly deficit is a sharp turnaround from a surplus of 30.25 billion reais in January, though it is primarily due to a drop in tax revenues and large federal government transfers to states and municipalities in February. The federal government posted a primary budget deficit of 6.413 billion reais in February, a record for that month.

Brazil missed its primary surplus target in 2012 and is likely to fall short of it again this year as a slew of tax breaks to revive the economy hits revenues.

Still, President Dilma Rousseff's government has said it remains committed to the fiscal discipline that helped the South American country achieve a decade of macroeconomic stability.

Senior economic officials have said the government could ease some of the strict fiscal saving rules, which some argue hamstrings the government from taking steps to further stimulate the economy.

The central bank, which sharply raised its inflation forecasts for 2013 and 2014, has said meeting the primary target is crucial in its battle to tame high inflation.

The Rousseff administration introduced legislation to allow the government to exclude up to 65 billion reais in investments and tax breaks from its primary surplus target of 155.9 billion reais, or 3.1 percent of gross domestic product.

In the 12 months to February, the primary surplus was equivalent to 2.16 percent of the country's GDP.

"We expect the primary surplus to settle between 2.0 and 2.5 percent of GDP in 2013 as the government is likely to continue to use the budget to stimulate demand," said Alberto Ramos, co-head of Goldman Sachs' Latin America economic research team.

Ratings agencies and analysts agree that Brazil can afford to lower its primary budget target without disrupting the downward trend of its debt burden - a key gauge of its financial health.

The country's net public debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 35.7 percent in February from 35.2 percent in January.

The central bank's chief of economic research, Tulio Maciel, said he expects the debt-to-GDP ratio to end the year at 34.1 percent, up from a previous estimate of 33.2 percent.

The overall budget balance, which includes interest payments, posted a deficit of 23.282 billion reais in February, well above the 7.6 billion reais deficit in January and the 8.75 billion reais gap posted in February of last year.