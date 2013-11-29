BRASILIA Nov 29 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 6.188 billion reais ($2.66 billion)in October , below market expectations for a larger surplus after a record gap the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

The primary budget balance, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, was expected to post a surplus of 9.75 billion reais, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The forecasts were taken before authorities released a smaller-than-expected central government primary surplus for October on Thursday.

The country had a deficit of 9.048 billion reais in September, its biggest in nearly five years.

In the first ten months of the year, the country's public sector overall deficit rose to 143.769 billion reais or the equivalent of 3.66 percent of the gross domestic product. The deficit was equivalent to 2.47 percent of GDP in the same period last year.