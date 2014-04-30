BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil posted a primary budget surplus of 3.58 billion reais ($1.6 billion) in March, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The primary budget, which represents the public sector's excess revenue over expenditures before debt payments, had been expected to show a surplus of 3.500 billion reais, according to the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The country posted a surplus of 2.13 billion reais in February.
($1 = 2.233 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)
Next In Markets News
DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE 2-FedEx misses on earnings, but sees higher margins ahead
NEW YORK, March 21 FedEx Corp on Tuesday reported worse-than-expected quarterly operating earnings, but an optimistic outlook for margins in the near-term soothed investor concerns and pushed the stock higher in after-hours trading.