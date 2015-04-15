(Adds minister comments, 2015 GDP forecast and context)
BRASILIA, April 15 The Brazilian government
expects the economy to grow just above 1 percent next year while
inflation remains high, adopting market estimates to convince
investors it is pursuing more attainable goals.
As expected the government also raised its primary budget
surplus target to the equivalent of 2 percent of its gross
domestic product for next year, according to its 2016 budget
guidelines released by the planning ministry on Wednesday.
The government is aiming for a surplus of 1.2 percent of GDP
in 2015, which many analysts say is out of reach given the
economic downturn.
President Dilma Rousseff is scrambling to cut spending and
raise taxes to save enough to meet the key fiscal goal and avoid
losing Brazil's coveted investment-grade rating. The primary
surplus, or public savings before debt interest payments, is
considered a crucial gauge of a country's capacity to repay its
debt.
The government estimates economic growth of 1.3 percent next
year and revised down its estimate for 2015 to a contraction of
0.9 percent from a previously forecast expansion of 0.8 percent.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said that a more stable
local currency and rebound in local shares pointed to an
economic recovery that would pick up pace in the last quarter of
the year.
"We are working to bring forward the recovery for the third
quarter," Barbosa told reporters.
The government forecasts inflation of 5.6 percent in 2016,
well above the 4.5 percent center of the target. The central
bank has vowed to bring above-target inflation back to the
center of official range of between 2.5 and 6.5 percent by 2016.
The government also acknowledged that inflation will likely
end this year at 8.2 percent, breaching the target ceiling for
the first time in more than a decade.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Luciana Otoni; Writing Alonso
Soto; Editing by Ted Botha)