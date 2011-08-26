* Primary budget surplus totals 13.8 bln reais in July

By Raymond Colitt and Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, Aug 26 Brazil's public accounts continued to improve in July as a robust economy drove tax revenues higher and the government maintained fiscal discipline as a way to weather the global financial crisis.

Brazil posted a July consolidated primary budget surplus BRPSPS=ECI, which includes federal and regional governments and state companies, of 13.8 billion reais ($8.57 billion).

It is the best result ever for the month of July and in line with the median forecast of analysts surveyed by Reuters. Estimates for a surplus ranged from 9.6 billion to 14.7 billion reais.

While economic growth has slowed from 7.5 percent last year to an expected level just below 4 percent this year, overall economic activity was still generating more revenue than 12 months ago, Tulio Maciel, head of economic research at the central bank, told a news conference.

Tax revenue from January through July was up 22 percent over last year, Maciel said, highlighting strong gains in industrial taxes.

With fewer one-off corporate tax payments and more budget spending, surpluses should narrow in coming months but still exceed the year-end target, Rosenberg Associados, a Sao Paulo-based consultancy said in a research note.

Analysts look at a country's primary budget surplus as a gauge of its ability to service its debt.

Brazil's government ramped up spending last year ahead of October presidential elections, but President Dilma Rousseff has slashed expenditures since taking office on Jan. 1 to try and keep inflation under control.

"Brazil's fiscal situation is returning to normality after two years of crisis," Maciel said in reference to the 2008/09 financial crisis during which Brazil adopted costly economic stimulus measures.

In the 12 months through July, the primary surplus, which excludes debt service payments, was equivalent to 3.83 percent of gross domestic product, up from a previously reported 3.54 percent through June.

Critics say Rousseff is cutting mostly investments and not government fat to meet targets.

"This is a temporary fix. There are no signs of lasting, structural spending cuts," said Mauricio Rosal, chief Brazil economist with Raymond James in Sao Paulo.

WELCOME NEWS FOR ROUSSEFF

Still, the figures will be welcome news for Rousseff, whose austerity measures have otherwise generated discontent among legislators, middle class voters and others who have seen their budgets cut.

The Rousseff administration hopes to showcase its healthy public accounts on global financial markets to contrast with debt troubles in the United States and in the euro zone.

Finance Minister Guido Mantega has been urging legislators to refrain from approving costly salary hikes as well as other discretionary spending.

Brazil's total public sector debt was equivalent to 39.4 percent of GDP in the month, down from 39.8 percent in June.

The government next week is expected to present an austere 2012 budget, slashing hopes that Rousseff may open the tap on public spending after an initial year of austerity.

"She will tell allies on Monday that the global (economic) crisis will demand a tight budget next year as well," a government source with direct knowledge of the issue, said.

Continued fiscal discipline will also be necessary for the government to tackle stubborn inflation, which climbed to 7.1 percent in the 12 months through mid-August for the first time since 2005.

The central bank has raised interest rates five times this year to 12.5 percent, the highest rate among major economies.

Higher rates push up debt servicing costs, and in July pushed the nominal budget deficit to 5.0 billion reais. The deficit was 5.6 billion reais the previous month. ($1=1.61 reais) (Writing by Brad Haynes and Raymond Colitt; Editing by Andrew Hay and Kenneth Barry)