BRIEF-Aurelius amends terms of $2 mln financing
* Aurelius Minerals Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered placement offering to sell common share units a price of $0.10 per common share unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA May 29 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 16.6 billion reais ($7.5 billion) in April, the country's Treasury said on Thursday.
The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 3.2 billion reais in March.
The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds states and municipalities and is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance. ($1 = 2.2207 Brazilian Reals) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 16 The Republican chairman of the House Armed Services Committee said on Thursday President Donald Trump's 2018 budget proposal does not include enough funds to rebuild the nation's military.
* Dollar hit 1-mth low after Fed stops short of hawkish message