BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
BRASILIA, June 29 Brazil's government is not more likely to miss its budget target this year despite posting a larger-than-expected primary deficit last month, Treasury Secretary Ana Paula Vescovi told journalists on Thursday.
The gap widened partly because the government decided to service judicial debts ahead of the original schedule in order to save between 600 million ($181.26 million) and 700 million reais ($211.47 million) this year, Vescovi said. ($1 = 3.3101 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* BVF Partners LP reports 5.5 percent passive stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc as of June 19 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2trugL5] Further company coverage:
* Files for shelf offering of up to $150 million of common units - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2sXRRSm] Further company coverage: