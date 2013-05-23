BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
BRASILIA May 23 Brazil will eliminate a payroll tax on bus fares, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday, in another measure to curb consumer price increases as inflation hovers near the ceiling of the government's target.
The change in the so-called PIS/Cofins tax will be announced through a provisional measure by President Dilma Rousseff in coming days, Mantega told journalists. The current tax rate was not immediately clear.
Stubbornly high inflation has dented business and consumer confidence in Latin America's largest economy, complicating Rousseff's efforts to boost economic growth.
The benchmark IPCA consumer price index has remained around the top end of the government's target, near 6.5 percent, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates off a record low.
Bus fares in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, will increase by 6.7 percent next month to 3.2 reais ($1.56).
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
* Berry Petroleum says Co emerges as a stable, well capitalized stand-alone company