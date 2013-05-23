BRASILIA May 23 Brazil will eliminate a payroll tax on bus fares, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Thursday, in another measure to curb consumer price increases as inflation hovers near the ceiling of the government's target.

The change in the so-called PIS/Cofins tax will be announced through a provisional measure by President Dilma Rousseff in coming days, Mantega told journalists. The current tax rate was not immediately clear.

Stubbornly high inflation has dented business and consumer confidence in Latin America's largest economy, complicating Rousseff's efforts to boost economic growth.

The benchmark IPCA consumer price index has remained around the top end of the government's target, near 6.5 percent, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates off a record low.

Bus fares in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, will increase by 6.7 percent next month to 3.2 reais ($1.56).