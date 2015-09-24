(Adds currency movement, analyst comment)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 24 The Brazilian central bank
warned on Thursday it is ready to use all instruments in its
arsenal to curtail the collapse of the country's currency as
investors fret over the future of Latin America's largest
economy.
In a rare appearance at the quarterly inflation report news
conference, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini did not rule
out selling part of the country's $371 billion foreign reserves
to calm the foreign exchange market.
Growing political turmoil that threatens to unseat President
Dilma Rousseff and a deepening economic recession have dragged
Brazil's real to its weakest level since the currency was
created in 1994.
"In this process (to tame volatility), all instruments are
available for the central bank," Tombini said. "Foreign reserves
are an insurance that could and should be used."
The real bounced after Tombini's warnings, erasing losses
and strengthening as much as 2 percent earlier on Thursday. The
real later trimmed some of those gains to trade up 1 percent at
4.10 per dollar.
On Wednesday, the central bank failed to tamper foreign
exchange volatility with renewed sales of currency swaps and
dollars with repurchase agreements.
Markets question Rousseff's capacity to push through
Congress a new fiscal adjustment package to shore up the
country's finances and avoid more credit rating downgrades.
The deepening political and financial crisis has fueled
concern that another credit rating agency will follow Standard &
Poor's example and cut Brazil's rating to junk, forcing many
global funds to dump its bonds from their portfolios
The sharp depreciation of the real, down 35 percent this
year alone, threatens local companies and banks with large
dollar-denominated debt.
Tombini said the bank will work to guarantee that the
foreign exchange market works efficiently and is currently
analyzing whether markets have enough liquidity.
Still, Tombini ruled out a sharp increase in interest rates
to stabilize the currency, saying the bank will stick to its
strategy of keeping borrowing costs at current levels for a
prolonged period.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)