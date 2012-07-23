BRASILIA, July 23 The Brazilian economy is in
the process of recovery, with recent interest rate cuts and
stimulus measures expected to lead to higher levels of growth in
the second half of 2012, central bank president Alexandre
Tombini said on Monday.
The central bank has hinted its aggressive rate-cutting
cycle could be drawing to an end, but is leaving the door open
for further cuts if the economy continues to disappoint.
The Brazilian economy has struggled to grow since mid-2011
due to the fallout of the debt crisis in Europe, high production
costs and previous government efforts to prevent overheating.
