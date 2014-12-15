RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The Brazilian government needs to tighten fiscal policy to help bring down inflation, central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Monday.

Pereira, one of eight members of the bank's board, said the bank will be very careful when adjusting monetary policy, given the complex outlook for the global economy.

"In this process of strengthening our macroeconomic framework, we need to work to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent (center of target) by 2016," Pereira said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)