(Corrects Selic rate in 3rd paragraph to 14.25 pct)

BRASILIA Aug 6 Brazil's central bank will remain vigilant in case inflation forecasts drift significantly away from its target, the bank said in the minutes of its most recent rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.

Tha bank stressed that it needs perseverance and determination to lower inflation.

The central bank last week raised its benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the sixth straight time to 14.25 percent, but signaled an end to the aggressive monetary tightening cycle. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)