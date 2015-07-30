BRASILIA, July 29 Brazil's central bank raised
interest rates to 14.25 percent from 13.75 percent as expected
on Wednesday, delivering another hefty increase to stifle
inflationary risks from a sharp depreciation of the local
currency.
In a unanimous vote, the bank's monetary policy committee,
known as Copom, decided to hike the benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for the sixth straight time. The
move was expected by a majority of economists and traders.
In the decision statement, the bank said keeping rates at
that level for a sufficiently long period of time was needed for
inflation to converge to the target in late 2016.
In an unusual move, international affairs director Tony
Volpon abstained from voting.
