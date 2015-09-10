BRASILIA, Sept 10 Brazil's inflation is expected
to fall close to the official 4.5 percent target by the end of
2016, although it sees elevated inflation for this year noting
the balance of risks have deteriorated on that front, the
central bank said in the minutes of its latest rate-setting
meeting on Thursday.
The Brazilian central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at 14.25 percent in its meeting last
week, halting one of the world's most aggressive rate hike
cycles as the economy sinks into recession.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle Editing by W
Simon)