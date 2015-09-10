BRASILIA, Sept 10 Brazil's inflation is expected to fall close to the official 4.5 percent target by the end of 2016, although it sees elevated inflation for this year noting the balance of risks have deteriorated on that front, the central bank said in the minutes of its latest rate-setting meeting on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 14.25 percent in its meeting last week, halting one of the world's most aggressive rate hike cycles as the economy sinks into recession. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)