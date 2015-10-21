BRIEF-Philip Harper reports 13.6 pct passive stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine
* Philip R. Harper reports 13.6 percent passive stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc as of March 20 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2olmBsg Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Oct 21 The Brazilian central bank kept interest rates on hold at 14.25 percent as expected on Wednesday, in a bet that further monetary tightening will not be needed to rein in surging inflation in an economy already immersed in recession.
In a unanimous vote, the central bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, kept its benchmark Selic rate at a level that represents a nine-year high and is still the highest among the world's top 10 economies.
The decision to stand pat on rates matches the expectation of an overwhelming majority of economists. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for Chicago-based lender PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some PrivateBancorp shareholders opposed CIBC's initial bid.