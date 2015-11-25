Warren Buffett adorns Cherry Coke cans in China
April 3 Coca-Cola Co is putting the likeness of Warren Buffett on Cherry Coke cans in China, hoping to benefit from its biggest shareholder's popularity in the country.
BRASILIA Nov 25 Brazil's central bank kept interest rates on hold for the third straight meeting on Wednesday as expected in a move to avoid further damage to an ailing economy, despite a surge in inflation.
In a divided vote, the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, maintained its benchmark Selic rate at 14.25 percent, its highest in nine years and well above that of emerging market peers like India and Mexico. Two of the 8-member Copom voted to raise the Selic to 14.75 while the rest voted for the rate to remain steady. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, April 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc tried to contain a public relations debacle on Monday after protests and a dressing down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over hefty executive pay hikes just weeks after its latest government loan.