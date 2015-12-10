Kremlin says worried by pressure on Russian business in Ukraine
MOSCOW, March 28 Kremlin is extremely worried by pressure put in Ukraine on the Russian business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO Dec 10 The Brazilian economy is not under fiscal dominance, although the delay in approving key measures to shore up government finances have boosted inflation expectations, central bank president Alexandre Tombini said at an event on Thursday.
Some economists have argued the recent budget deficits in Brazil put the country under fiscal dominance, in which interest rates lose effectiveness as a tool to lower inflation.
Tombini said the current fiscal imbalances are "temporary" and that the central bank will continue to work to bring inflation to the 4.5 percent target in 2017. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MOSCOW, March 28 Kremlin is extremely worried by pressure put in Ukraine on the Russian business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
WARSAW, March 28 Poland's economic growth may exceed 3.6 percent in 2017, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.