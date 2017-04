BRASILIA Nov 5 The Brazilian central bank will do whatever is needed to bring inflation back to the 4.5 percent center of its target in 2017, bank director Altamir Lopes said in a written presentation on Thursday.

It is the first time the bank has given a timeframe for reaching the official target after it dropped its outlook for convergence in late 2016 due to a weaker local currency. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto)