BRASILIA, March 2 Brazil's central bank kept
interest rates at 14.25 percent for the fifth straight time on
Wednesday, opting to avoid inflicting more harm on an economy
struggling with its worst recession in decades despite a spike
in inflation.
In a split vote, the bank's monetary policy committee, known
as Copom, decided to keep its benchmark Selic rate
steady at a near-decade high, as expected by an overwhelming
majority of analysts and traders. Two of the Copom's eight
members voted to hike rates by 50 basis points.
