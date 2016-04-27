BRASILIA, April 27 Brazil's central bank left interest rates unchanged at 14.25 percent for the sixth straight time on Wednesday, maintaining its fight against high inflation in what could be the current board's last decision ahead of a likely change in government.

In a unanimous vote, the bank's board, known as Copom, decided to keep its benchmark Selic rate steady at a near-decade high, as expected by an overwhelming majority of analysts and traders. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)