China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BRASILIA, March 31 Brazil's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2016 and 2017, signaling policymakers will not cut interest rates yet despite a deepening recession in Latin America's biggest economy.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Thursday, the bank raised its 2017 inflation forecast to 4.9 percent from 4.8 percent previously. For 2016, the bank raised its forecast to 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent previously.
It sees annual inflation dropping to 4.5 percent in the first quarter of 2018.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at the 4.5 percent, the center of the official target range.
It said it was not considering monetary easing under current conditions. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.