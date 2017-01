BRASILIA Dec 7 Keeping inflation expectations in check in the coming years is crucial for the central bank to keep cutting interest rates, bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Goldfajn said a weaker-than-expected recovery could pave the way for a heftier rate cut at the bank's next monetary policy meeting on Jan. 11. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)