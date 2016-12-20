DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 22
BRASILIA Dec 20 The Brazilian central bank will seek to reduce credit costs with an agenda of medium to long-term measures that go beyond monetary and foreign exchange policies, central bank president Ilan Goldfajn told journalists on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
Jan 24 Puerto Rico's new governor wants to replace a law that allows the U.S. territory redirect revenues earmarked for bondholders to pay for essential services, the latest move to court holders of $70 billion in debt ahead of high-stakes restructuring talks.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.