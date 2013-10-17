CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
BRASILIA Oct 17 Inflation in Brazil remains stubbornly high but monetary policy should contribute to slow price increases through next year, according to the minutes of the central bank's most recent rate-setting meeting released on Thursday.
The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate for the fifth straight time last week, keeping the pace of rate hikes steady and giving no signs it was ready to end monetary tightening to battle high inflation.
The bank repeated almost the same language from the previous minutes in a sign that policymakers could extend the rate hiking cycle.
March 1 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's speech, while bank stocks rose on increased possibility of an interest rate hike this month.
March 1 The cost for banks to borrow funds in U.S. dollars surged by the most since December 2015 on Wednesday, a day after a series of Federal Reserve officials jolted short-term interest rate markets with talk of a near-term rate rise.