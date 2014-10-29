Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, surprising investors who expected policymakers to stay put until President Dilma Rousseff unveils policy changes following her narrow re-election victory on Sunday.
All 43 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to keep its benchmark Selic rate unchanged at 11 percent.
Five of the eight board members voted to raise the Selic, and the remainder for stability. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.