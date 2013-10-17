* Follows five consecutive interest rate increases
* Central bank minutes nearly identical to prior text
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazil's central bank hinted on
Thursday it will continue to hike interest rates to battle
inflation that remains persistently high despite a stronger
local currency.
In the minutes of its last rate-setting meeting, the central
bank repeated almost the same language from the previous minutes
in a sign that policymakers could extend the rate-hiking cycle.
"There is really no difference between this and the last
minutes and that signals that they intend to keep the pace of
rate hikes, meaning another 50 basis points at the next
meeting," said Gustavo Rangel, chief Latin America economist for
ING in London.
"The scenario has not changed enough for them to change
guidance. They remain relatively hawkish, which is good because
it will help the bank consolidate a more benign outlook for
inflation," he said.
The central bank raised its benchmark Selic interest rate
for the fifth straight time last week, keeping the
pace of monetary tightening steady in a bid to control rising
inflation expectations.
Between the previous rate decision meeting and the last one
the Brazilian real firmed more than 7 percent. A stronger
real eases inflation by lowering the price of imported goods.
The real continued to firm on Thursday morning as a
last-minute deal in Washington to avert a U.S. debt default
failed to ease fears of future fiscal problems in the world's
largest economy.
The yields of Brazil's interest rate futures
opened higher on Thursday, meaning the market is betting on
higher rates ahead. An overwhelming majority of market traders
expect the central bank to raise rates to 10 percent at its next
meeting on Nov 27, according to Thomson Reuters data.
DOUBLE DIGITS ARE BACK?
The Brazilian central bank's monetary policy committee
unanimously voted to hike the Selic rate by 50 basis points to
9.50 percent on Oct. 9 to reduce inflationary pressures that
threaten a slow-moving recovery in Latin America's largest
economy.
Annual inflation hit its lowest level this year in
September, but at 5.86 percent remained well above the center of
the official target of 4.5 percent - plus or minus two
percentage points.
A growing number of economists are predicting the central
bank will take the Selic back to double digits this year,
considered by many a setback for President Dilma Rousseff, who
vowed to bring down some of the world's highest interest rates.
"There is a big uncertainty about what happens beyond next
meeting but it appears unlikely that the hiking cycle will end
this year," economists of Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in
a note to clients.
For years, lower interest rates have been a priority of
Rousseff, who is widely expected to run for re-election next
year. A history of rampant inflation has made it difficult for
policymakers to keep interest rates down in Brazil.
Brazil is one of the few countries in the world hiking
interest rates at a time when emerging-market peers like Mexico
and Poland are slashing borrowing costs to cope with an overall
slowdown.
Many emerging economies like Brazil blame the slowdown on
erratic communication from the U.S. Federal Reserve that has
signaled an imminent withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
The expectation of a reduction in the Fed's bond-buying
program triggered a massive exodus of capital from emerging
economies as investors dropped riskier assets to return to the
United States.
However, some investors warn that a late Fed taper could do
more harm to emerging market nations, which should focus on
reforming their own economies to face higher borrowing costs
ahead.