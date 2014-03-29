By Alonso Soto
| COSTA DO SAUIPE, March 29
to respond in a "classical manner" to the changes in the global
economy that have shifted capital flows away from many
emerging-market nations, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini
said on Saturday.
The U.S.-trained economist said Brazil has continued to see
an influx of capital from abroad, a testament of the
effectiveness of authorities' policies.
"Brazil has and will continue to respond in classical and
robust fashion to the challenges posed by the new international
outlook," Tombini said in a speech at an Institute of
International Finance forum in Costa do Sauipe.
The withdrawal of monetary stimulus in the United States
and a slowdown of the Chinese economy have sparked an exodus of
foreign investors from once-booming emerging-market nations.
Last year the Brazilian central bank launched a daily forex
program to sell currency swaps - derivatives that provide hedges
against currency losses - to ease exchange rate volatility. A
weaker Brazilian real raises the value of imports,
stoking inflation.
Under Tombini the bank has raised its benchmark Selic rate
by 350 basis points to 10.75 percent since April in a bid to
contain inflation that has remained above the center of the
official target for the last two years.
The bank on Thursday raised its 2014 inflation forecast
sharply, signaling it may prolong its cycle of interest-rate
hikes to battle naggingly high inflation.
The central bank increased its 2014 inflation forecast to
6.1 percent from its previous estimate of 5.6 percent as a
severe drought in southern Brazil hurt crops and raised food
prices.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Gunna Dickson)