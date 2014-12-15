(Adds Pereira comments and S&P analyst)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 15 The Brazilian government
needs to tighten fiscal policy to help bring down inflation and
strengthen the country's economic framework, central bank
director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Monday.
A surge in public spending under President Dilma Rousseff
along with record low unemployment have kept inflation high in
Brazil, hurting both business and consumer confidence in the
once booming economy.
"Now we need to return to a neutral fiscal balance and
create the conditions to move toward a contractionary fiscal
policy stance," Pereira said at an event in Rio de Janeiro. "We
will have to make difficult, but necessary choices during a time
of restricted financing."
He repeated several times that the bank "will do whatever is
necessary" to bring inflation back to the center of the official
target that ranges from 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent. He said
inflation should return to 4.5 percent by 2016.
However, Pereira, one of eight members of the bank's board,
warned policymakers will have to be "especially" careful when
adjusting policies, given the complex outlook for the global
economy.
Rousseff has promised to limit public spending after she
nearly lost re-election in October as many Brazilians blamed her
for the stagnation of Latin America's largest economy.
Incoming finance minister Joaquim Levy has promised to tie
any future spending with economic growth rates and stop using
the alternative fiscal accounting methods that eroded the trust
of investors.
The administration's apparent shift in policies was backed
by the central bank move to raise interest rates in its last two
meetings after holding them steady for four months.
Speaking at the same event, Standard & Poor's senior analyst
Sebastian Briozzo said Brazil needs prudent policies and
economic stability to avoid a downgrade of the outlook on its
debt rating.
In March, S&P cut Brazil's debt rating by one notch to its
lowest investment grade due to the erosion of the country's
public accounts and slow economic growth.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Writing by Alonso Soto
