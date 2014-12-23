(Adds comments by the central bank's director of economic
policy)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's central bank sees
inflation remaining above the 4.5 percent center of its official
target for the next two years, hinting it could keep the
aggressive pace of interest rate hikes to ease price increases
in the future.
In its quarterly inflation report released on Tuesday, the
bank lowered its 2014 economic growth forecast to 0.2 percent
from 0.7 percent in its previous estimate - a long way from its
initial forecast for an expansion of 2 percent.
It estimated that the economy would likely grow at an annual
rate of 0.6 percent in the third quarter of 2015.
Still, the bank raised its 2015 inflation forecast to 6.1
percent from 5.8 percent previously and sees inflation easing to
5 percent in 2016.
The central bank aims to keep annual inflation at the center
of the official range of 2.5 percent and 6.5 percent.
The central bank on Dec. 3 raised its Selic rate
by 50 basis points to 11.75 percent, stepping up
monetary tightening to battle inflation, but said that any
future steps will be taken with "parsimony".
Since then, central bank officials have sounded more
aggressive, reiterating that the bank will not be complacent
with high inflation under pressure from a weaker Brazilian real
.
"The bank hardened its tone about monetary policy," said
Alessandra Ribeiro, economist and partner with Tendencias in Sao
Paulo, said of the inflation report. "It removed the word
parsimony and that indicates it could raise rates by 50 basis
points in January."
Carlos Hamilton Araujo, the central bank's director of
economic policy, said later on Tuesday that the bank removed
"parsimony" to give a different signal about monetary policy.
Speaking to reporters, Araujo said parsimony was used at the
time to hint that policymakers were not going to opt for
exaggerated rate increases.
"Parsimony is a code word in our communications and it
fulfilled its goal at that moment," said Araujo, who is one of
the eight members of the central bank board.
In the inflation report, the central bank said that it will
do whatever is necessary for inflation enter a long period of
decline that brings the index to 4.5 percent in 2016.
The central bank is expected to hike rates to 12.50 percent
by the end of next year, according to a central bank survey of
economists released on Monday.
High public spending and a tight labor market has kept
inflation under great pressure since President Dilma Rousseff
took office in 2011, averaging 6.08 percent per year.
