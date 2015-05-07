(Adds comments, details throughout)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA May 7 Brazil's central bank expects
inflation to run above the official target this year and next,
despite months of monetary tightening, signaling policymakers
could maintain an aggressive pace of interest-rate hikes to
lower stubborn prices.
In the minutes of its April 29 rate-setting meeting, the
bank said it would remain vigilant to ease persistently high
inflation. Last week, the bank raised the benchmark Selic rate
by 50 basis points for the fourth straight time to
13.25 percent.
The bank is under pressure to tighten policy to ease high
inflation and recoup its credibility, but on the other hand,
more rate hikes could end up further slowing activity in a
recession-bound economy.
In the minutes, the bank made clear that inflation would
only hit the target by the end of next year, and again
acknowledged in the minutes its efforts to slow price increases
remained "insufficient." Before the meeting the bank said it
aimed to ease inflation toward the 4.5 percent center of the
target throughout 2016.
The bank said monetary policy should aim to contain the
effects of higher government-controlled prices and a weaker real
on inflation this year. Central bank director Luiz Awazu Pereira
recently said secondary effects should be limited to 2015, but
it is the first time policymakers have acknowledged that in the
minutes.
"The bank sounds more hawkish. It is tougher on inflation
than in its last minutes," said Alessandra Ribeiro, an economist
with Tendencias in Sao Paulo. "We cannot rule out another
50-basis-point rate hike in June and maybe even a last increase
in July."
Yields in Brazilian interest rates futures contracts
<0#2DIJ:> rose on Thursday, signaling that traders expect
policymakers to keep raising the Selic.
The bank "is now clearly more focused and forthcoming in the
quest of driving inflation to the target, and less concerned
with or distracted by the real sector and labor market
dynamics," Alberto Ramos, senior economist with Goldman Sachs in
New York said in a note.
Before the release of the minutes, economists agreed the bank
will likely hike rates by 25 basis points in June before ending
the hiking cycle, according to a central bank survey of
economists.
(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Bernadette Baum)