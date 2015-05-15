SAO PAULO May 15 Brazilian central bank
director Luiz Awazu Pereira said on Friday that the outlook for
inflation to converge to the center of the official target in
2016 has strengthened.
In the regional economic report released in Sao Paulo,
Pereira said that despite signs of moderation in non-regulated
prices, past efforts to battle inflation are not yet sufficient.
He said he expects an economic slowdown in 2015, with some
improvement in business confidence in the second half of the
year. Pereira added that recovering that confidence remains a
challenge.
The central bank has signaled it will continue to raise the
benchmark Selic rate to salvage its inflation-fighting
credibility despite fears higher rates would worsen an expected
economic recession this year.
Most market traders expect the bank to raise the Selic by 50
basis points for the fifth straight time, to 13.75 percent, when
its monetary policy board meets again on June 3, according to
the yields of Brazil interest rate futures on Friday.
The central bank aims to keep inflation at the center of the
target range of between 2.5 percent and 6.5 percent. Inflation
has remained above the 4.5 percent center since 2010 and in
April hit an 11-year high of 8.17 percent.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Alonso Soto)