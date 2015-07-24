(Adds Pereira comments and market reaction)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 24 Brazil's central bank must
remain vigilant if it is to cut inflation in half to meet its
official target next year, bank director Luiz Pereira said on
Friday, signaling more rate hikes as markets fear the government
is loosening its policy of fiscal austerity.
Pereira's comments came two days after President Dilma
Rousseff shocked markets with a dramatic reduction of the
government's fiscal savings targets for 2015, 2016 and 2017,
following a continued drop in tax revenues.
Many market observers interpreted the target cuts as a
signal that government will not cut expenditures as aggressively
as planned, effectively an admission that the government would
not be able to help the central bank in easing inflationary
pressures ahead. The government helps to reduce price pressures
by reducing public expenditures.
Vigilance is "paramount," Pereira said in a speech posted on
the bank's website.
"Progress so far in fighting inflation needs to be balanced
against more recent risks that threaten our central objective,"
he said. "Therefore, we should remain cautious at this
particular juncture."
Pereira did not say what those recent risks were, but said
monetary policy should remain "adequately calibrated" to reach
its goal of 4.5 percent inflation, the midpoint of its target
range of 2.5 percent to 6.5 percent by late 2016. Inflation in
the country rose to 8.89 percent in June.
Short-term interest rates futures <0#2DIJ:> shot up after
Pereira's comments, as traders pared bets that the central bank
would slow the pace of interest rates hikes next week.
Most market traders expect the central bank to raise its
benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points for the sixth straight
time since December on Wednesday to bring down inflation.
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bill
Rigby)