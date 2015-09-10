(Adds more details from central bank on public finances and
GDP)
By Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres
BRASILIA, Sept 10 Inflation in Brazil is
expected to slow to near the official 4.5 percent target by the
end of 2016, the country's central bank said on Thursday,
although it signaled recent market turmoil may compel it to
further raise interest rates.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged
at 14.25 percent at a meeting last week, halting
one of the world's most aggressive rate-hike cycles as the
economy sinks into recession.
In its minutes for that meeting, the bank said its inflation
forecast for 2016 had dropped and is now around the bank's 4.5
percent target as the economy slumps at a faster rate than
anticipated. Brazil's annual inflation rate was 9.53 percent in
August, the government reported on Thursday.
Still, the bank acknowledged that risks for that outlook
have increased following a recent currency sell-off, leaving
policymakers ready to act if 2016 expectations bounce back.
"The recent increase in risk premia, which has affected
asset prices, requires monetary policy to remain vigilant
against significant deviations of the projections away from the
target," the bank said.
In recent weeks, Brazil's currency has fallen
to near record lows as President Dilma Rousseff failed to plug a
growing budget deficit. Brazil was downgraded to junk status by
Standard & Poor's late Wednesday, and investors fear other
agencies may follow suit in coming months.
The central bank also voiced concerns over Brazil's public
finances, saying austerity will likely take longer to help curb
inflation after key budget targets were loosened.
Brazil's economic downturn, its worst in 25 years, could
nudge the central bank in the opposite direction though.
Economists have been forecasting policymakers will start to cut
rates next year, taking the benchmark rate to 12.00 percent at
end-2016, according to a weekly central bank survey.
In the bank's view, Brazil's ongoing adjustment could take
longer and be more intense than anticipated. Gross domestic
product is expected to shrink 2.4 percent in 2015, according to
economists in the bank's weekly poll.
"The central bank will probably stay in waiting mode,
watching the volatility in local markets and the discussions on
fiscal policy," said Carlos Kawall, chief economist at J.Safra
in Sao Paulo.
"If we don't see improvements on that and the exchange rate
remains too weak for a long time, there is the risk interest
rates will be increased again."
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by W Simon and
Bernadette Baum)