BRASILIA Nov 6 Brazil's central bank should act
swiftly to limit any price shocks that compromise its goal of
bringing inflation back to the official target, bank director
Tony Volpon said on Friday.
In a speech to investors in New York on Friday, Volpon said
changes in asset prices and inflation expectations caused by
concerns over fiscal policy will have a larger negative impact
on inflation than the relief coming from a contracting economy.
The central bank vowed on Thursday to use all necessary
means to lower inflation to the 4.5 percent center of its
official target in 2017. It had previously said it hoped to hit
that target in 2016.
Volpon said on Friday the bank decided to alter the time
frame for reaching that goal because of rising inflation
expectations and changes in asset prices that pressured prices.
The bank now has to assure markets it will meet its new
goal, he said.
"I believe we have reached a point at which longer-run
considerations call for a determined response on the part of
monetary policy to any further shocks to relative prices."
Inflation in Brazil has continued to climb despite an
aggressive rate-hike cycle by the central bank which started
last year and despite a rapidly contracting economy.
A growing rift between President Dilma Rousseff and her
wide-ranging alliance in Congress is blocking fiscal austerity
measures aimed at regaining the trust of investors.
The political stalemate has pushed down the Brazilian real
currency, raising the price of imports.
Twelve-month inflation in Brazil climbed to just below 10
percent in October, its highest level since 2013.
The bank stopped raising rates in September to avoid further
harm to an economy heading into its worst recession in 25 years,
but warned it will remain vigilant.
Volpon said he believes the bank should assure inflation
convergence to target as soon as possible.
"We should adopt a more precise guidance as to when we
expect convergence to target to occur once we see sufficiently
diminished uncertainty around the key exogenous variables that
condition the inflation outlook," he said.
