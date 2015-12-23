(Adds analyst comment and market reaction)

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazil's central bank raised its inflation forecast for next year to near the ceiling of the official target range, signaling it could resume interest rate hikes to tame a surge in price expectations despite a deepening recession.

In its quarterly inflation report released on Wednesday, the bank raised its 2016 inflation forecast to 6.2 percent from 5.3 percent previously. However, the bank sees annual inflation dropping to 4.8 percent in 2017.

The central bank aims to keep inflation at the 4.5 percent, the center of the official target range of between 2.5 and 6.5 percent.

The reversal of a decline in inflation expectations is expected to force the central bank to hike its benchmark Selic rate, already one of the world's highest at 14.25 percent, despite the rapid fall of the once-booming economy into its worst recession in 25 years.

The central bank's board meets next on Jan. 20 to decide on interest rates.

The bank reiterated in the report that it take all measures needed to bring double-digit inflation to within the range next year and then to the center of the target in 2017. Annual inflation in November was 10.48 percent.

"There are a lot of uncertainties about the economy and the central bank is likely to opt for a preventive hike to anchor inflation expectations," said Flavio Serrano, senior economist with Haitong in Sao Paulo.

Interest rate futures were barely changed after the report as trade was thin ahead of year-end holidays. Market bets of a rate hike in January had grown rapidly since the last central bank policy meeting, when two of eight members of the committee voted for a steep rate increase.

The bank halted an aggressive cycle in September after inflation expectations dropped.

Expectations started to climb again due to a weakening real currency, persistently high government-controlled prices and deteriorating fiscal results, the central bank said in the report.

The bank pointed to uncertainties related to fiscal policies as a key factor keeping inflation naggingly high. It said policymakers will remain "especially vigilant" to curb short-term inflationary pressures.

Last week, President Dilma Rousseff replaced fiscal conservative Joaquim Levy for a leftist economist as finance minister, triggering a sell-off in markets as investors interpreted the change as a sign of laxer fiscal discipline.